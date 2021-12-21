GYL Financial Synergies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.31 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

