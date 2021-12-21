Wright Investors Service Inc. Increases Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,296 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 270,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,889,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.68.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.55%.

TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

