Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Holdings Cut by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 6,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $500.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TYL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total transaction of $2,700,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

