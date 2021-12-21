Lesa Sroufe & Co Reduces Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lessened its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned 0.09% of Universal worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Universal in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal stock opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $453.96 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.79%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

