WD Rutherford LLC Has $57,000 Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter worth $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Logitech International by 93.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 28.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

LOGI opened at $81.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average is $100.82. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $76.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.44.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

