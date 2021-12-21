1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152,428 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $971,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 122,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 380,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,717 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

