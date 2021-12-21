1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,288 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,119,000 after buying an additional 1,752,789 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 469.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 568,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,209,000 after purchasing an additional 468,520 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,075,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,549,000 after purchasing an additional 185,559 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,182,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,362,000 after purchasing an additional 147,112 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $110.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.80. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $117.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.