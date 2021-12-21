1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,817 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 943,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,887,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 139,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.25 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

