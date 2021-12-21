Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys 58 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $184.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.02. The company has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

