Martin Investment Management LLC Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 1.8% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

SPGI stock opened at $460.34 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

