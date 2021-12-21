Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.2% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,332,000 after purchasing an additional 69,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $263.48 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $161.78 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The stock has a market cap of $252.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.62 and its 200 day moving average is $245.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.83.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

