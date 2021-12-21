Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Lessened by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $108.30 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $88.44 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.61.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

