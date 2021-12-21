ACG Wealth Has $520,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

ACG Wealth lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of -63.02, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

