Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives GBX 234.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 234.75 ($3.10).

Several equities analysts have commented on VMUK shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.49) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 260 ($3.44) to GBX 245 ($3.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.49) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.30) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.71) to GBX 185 ($2.44) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.17), for a total transaction of £6,796.16 ($8,978.94).

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 168.45 ($2.23) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 180.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 194. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 124.89 ($1.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 6.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

