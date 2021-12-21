Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,925 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS stock opened at $100.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.79. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $102.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

