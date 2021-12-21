Short Interest in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Expands By 17.1%

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.28%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth about $127,596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,118 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,864,000 after purchasing an additional 853,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 250.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,960,000 after purchasing an additional 793,068 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth about $40,795,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

