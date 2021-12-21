Short Interest in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Increases By 17.4%

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

CSR stock opened at $108.40 on Tuesday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $111.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -387.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,028.53%.

Several research firms have commented on CSR. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

