Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Short Interest Up 17.7% in November

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 992.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scout24 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Scout24 from €80.00 ($89.89) to €73.00 ($82.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scout24 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

OTCMKTS:SCOTF opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. Scout24 has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.26.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

