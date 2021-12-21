1900 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $9,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,030,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,855,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,693,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,378,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $92,776,000.

DFAS stock opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.84.

