QCM Cayman Ltd. Has $646,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

QCM Cayman Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.8% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 197,788 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,067,000 after buying an additional 123,983 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $1,450,000. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $58.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.941 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

