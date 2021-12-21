QCM Cayman Ltd. Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $113,000.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

