QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 1.2% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $230,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 134,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,040,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000.

VGK stock opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

