QCM Cayman Ltd. Has $341,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 97,629.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. FBN Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $605.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.39, a PEG ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $661.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

