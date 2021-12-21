Well Done LLC Sells 138 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Well Done LLC lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 29,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $96.27 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day moving average of $92.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

