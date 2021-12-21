Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP opened at $1,282.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,490.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,472.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,005.14 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,648.50.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

