Girard Partners LTD. Sells 2,205 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,145,000 after purchasing an additional 106,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,255,000 after purchasing an additional 128,207 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $215.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $189.60 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

