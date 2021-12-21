Girard Partners LTD. Sells 17,765 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,765 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,216,000 after buying an additional 84,743 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,458,000 after buying an additional 260,230 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,140,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,317,000 after buying an additional 35,024 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 962,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,454,000 after buying an additional 77,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 809,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,424,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $80.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.19. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

