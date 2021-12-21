Brokerages Anticipate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Announce $2.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.53 and the highest is $3.45. Best Buy posted earnings of $3.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $10.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBY. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY stock opened at $95.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $94.54 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

