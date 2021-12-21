Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $1,570,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,465 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,423. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $149.91 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.85.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

