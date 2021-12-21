Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,416 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 21.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $160.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.