Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $80.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 1,180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

