Sfmg LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $167.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.05 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.66. The stock has a market cap of $441.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

