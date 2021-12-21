Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $113.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $119.26. The company has a market cap of $219.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $4,041,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

