Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3,394.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $104.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.52. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

