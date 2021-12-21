Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,666 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

