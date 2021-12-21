Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 609 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 46.7% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in QUALCOMM by 26.4% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,988 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 286,562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 8.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,889 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 110.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,588 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after acquiring an additional 909,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $176.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $192.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.67.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

