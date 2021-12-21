Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 37.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CLAR. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Get Clarus alerts:

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Clarus has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $944.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Clarus by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 124,448 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Clarus by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.