Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 59,132 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 685,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,132 shares during the period. Hope Bancorp makes up approximately 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 516,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 73,856 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.81. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.