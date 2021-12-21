Short Interest in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Drops By 19.3%

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 156,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in ICF International in the second quarter valued at about $8,903,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in ICF International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,213,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the third quarter valued at about $3,656,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 25.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.65. ICF International has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $108.23.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

