Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 414,300 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 513,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a market cap of $901.93 million, a PE ratio of 484.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CFO Gary Gerson acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $80,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

