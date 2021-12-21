Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 353,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Shares of JACK opened at $80.34 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $77.13 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.77.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.51.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
