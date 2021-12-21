Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 353,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of JACK opened at $80.34 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $77.13 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.51.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.