Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,715 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

