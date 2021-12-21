Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE TTC opened at $93.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $92.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. FMR LLC increased its position in Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the second quarter worth about $2,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

