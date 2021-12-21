Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $373,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $11,649,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 111.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $208.74 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $401.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

