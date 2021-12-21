Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 550 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG opened at $157.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.36. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.20 and a 12-month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.