Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMED. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 428,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth approximately $463,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 82.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 122,849 shares during the period. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

