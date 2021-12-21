Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,905 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,057% compared to the typical daily volume of 424 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $16,040,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $14,068,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $10,025,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $7,261,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.02% and a negative net margin of 2,433.93%. Analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.