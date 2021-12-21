Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $220.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXN. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 305.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

