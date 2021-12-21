Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medigus stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

MDGS stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Medigus has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

Medigus Ltd. engages in research and development of medical treatment for the gastrointestinal tract. Its product is the MUSE system, an endoscopic device to perform Transoral Fundoplication for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company was founded by Elazar Sonnenschein on December 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

