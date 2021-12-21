Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 88.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 414.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSCI stock opened at $92.49 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $77.54 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.81.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

